CPD investigate assault involving knife at local bar

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, July 18.
Police were dispatched to The Suite Bar and Grill, located at 5300 Sidney Simmons Blvd., around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a cutting.
Christopher Huff was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of burglary tools.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
