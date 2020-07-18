Hot and Muggy for Your Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Well, hot and muggy is the name of the game this weekend. Our highs will stay in the mid-to-upper 90s across the Chattahoochee Valley Saturday and Sunday while a dome of high pressure continues to dominate our forecast. With humidity factored into the high temperatures we could be feeling like the triple digits in some spots, so if you have outdoor plans make sure to stay hydrated! We will have a slim chance of some hit or miss pop up showers in the evenings, but most of us stay dry and hot.