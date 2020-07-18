Hot and Muggy for Your Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Well, hot and muggy is the name of the game this weekend. Our highs will stay in the mid-to-upper 90s across the Chattahoochee Valley Saturday and Sunday while a dome of high pressure continues to dominate our forecast. With humidity factored into the high temperatures we could be feeling like the triple digits in some spots, so if you have outdoor plans make sure to stay hydrated! We will have a slim chance of some hit or miss pop up showers in the evenings, but most of us stay dry and hot.
As we head into next week, the rain chance begins to jump a bit as the high pressure that has been bringing us our heat all week begins to weaken. As this weakens and moves out of our area, we could begin to see those afternoon showers in more areas than we have this past week which will help a bit with high temperatures. Still hot with highs in the mid-90s, but a bit cooler with more cloud cover nevertheless.
