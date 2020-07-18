Rep. Sanford Bishop, others remember Congressman John Lewis

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After news broke late Friday night that civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis had passed away at 80 years old, Representative Sanford Bishop shared his thoughts on Lewis’ life.
“The world is a better place because John Lewis spent his life in pursuit of freedom, justice, opportunity, and peace for all of humanity,” said Rep. Bishop. “While he is an icon in the history of America for his courage and sacrifice in making ‘good trouble,’ his enduring humility reflects the true timbre of his character. He inspired us as colleagues as the ‘conscience’ of the Congress and I am blessed to have called him my friend for over 52 years.”
From beatings in Rock Hill to bloodshed in Selma, John Lewis risked his life to bring America closer to its founding ideals. He sat in for justice and stood up for equality, he marched for jobs and rode for freedom. And for three decades, he continued to wage the battle for civil rights in Congress – fighting to expand health care, reduce gun violence, and protect the sacred right to vote, said the Democratic National Committee.
“He taught that we were all brothers and sisters,” said Jon Ossoff. “That we needed to build a beloved community where the dignity of every individual is sacred. Where we look out for each other and especially in times like these, let those lessons or those ideas guide us forward so that we can heal some of these divisions that are ripping us apart as people.”
Senator David Perdue also commented on Lewis’ passing and said,” No one embodied the word ‘courage’ better than John Lewis. As a civil rights icon, John inspired millions of Americans to fight injustice and reject the status quo. Without a doubt, his wisdom and resolve made the world a better place. We hope they find comfort in knowing he is at peace and that his legacy will live on for generations to come.”
Lewis died Friday after battling pancreatic cancer.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.