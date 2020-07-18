Tax free weekend underway in Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The annual back-to-school tax-free weekend in Alabama in underway.
The sales run through midnight Sunday. Shoppers can buy school supplies, computers, and clothing state tax free. Most cities and counties are rolling back their sales tax also.
"It's a way for parents and general shoppers to stock up on essential items such as clothing, backpacks, and school supplies, and electronics. Many of these things are tax free across the state of Alabama," said Ken Ward, director of Opelika Main Street.
For those in need of face masks, they are not tax exempt during the tax-free weekend.
