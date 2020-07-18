Women gather for ‘Queens in Crowns’ Unity Walk in Columbus Saturday morning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The community gathered together in Columbus Saturday morning for the “Queens in Crowns” Unity Walk hosted by My Black has a Purpose. Women marched from the old Booker T Washington Apartments area near the corner of 5th Ave. and Victory Dr. to the Liberty Theatre on 8th St.
Dozens showed support for women and young girls who have been victims of police brutality and domestic violence.
”We are marching in solidarity and togetherness and unity with women. Women in crowns representing the queens and women coming together as women who have fallen. We always go hard for men and our women are often forget about because we don’t do enough for our women,” said one of the unity walk’s organizers, Tacara Hemingway.
“Women need to learn how to unify. A lot of times when you have so much division when it comes to working together especially women in leadership,” added Angel Adams with the Kings and Queens Foundation.
Michael Soul with Davis Broadcasting says these marches continue to be important nearly two months after the death of George Floyd.
“We have to keep it going because it hasn’t ended just like coronavirus. Racial injustice has not ended and so we’ve got to keep the focus on the issues,” Soul said.
Representatives from the nonprofit organization Your Voice, Your Vote provided voter registration and gave people a chance to check their voting status at Saturday’s unity walk.
“People that attend events like this actually to create change in their community and I truly believe and so do people in the nonprofit, we truly believe that voting is the only way to do that,” said Barbara Tillman.
Supporters also remembered civil rights activist Rep. John Lewis at the rally Saturday. He passed away on Friday.
“He was a true leader in the communities and we really just feel that today. We want to make sure we remember his legacy out here today and make sure people are able to use their voice out in the community just like he did,” Tillman said.
Organizers say the goal of Saturday’s march is to bring together women of all colors and encourage them to support each other in this time of social unrest.
