Davis Broadcasting hosts annual school supply drive through July

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting hosting their annual Tools for School Supply Drive Saturday at Walmart on Gateway Rd. in Columbus.
The drive began on July 17 and will end on August 1.
The school supply drive is held to ensure students won’t have to go without essentials when they return to class.
You can help our local kids in need start off right this year and be successful with a donation of school supplies.
To help just stop by with your donation at one of the collection sites listed below.
- Saturday, July 25, 2020
- Walmart Whittlesey Road 1p-4p EST
- Saturday, August 1, 2020
- Walmart Airport Thruway 10a-1p EST
