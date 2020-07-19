East Alabama leaders remember Rep. John Lewis

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - Leaders across the country continue to remember civil rights activist Rep. John Lewis, including locally in East Alabama. The civil rights icon passed away Friday at 80-years-old.
“It’s a sad day when we lost a great civil rights leader,” said Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.
Mayor Copeland, who also serves as a minister, says he preached about Congressman Lewis Sunday morning.
“He was a great man. One of our civil rights leaders and he brought about peaceful change and that’s what this world needs. This world needs love. It needs people working together for each other in a peaceful way. Not trying to get their own way, but a way what’s better for everyone,” Mayor Copeland said.
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller says Congressman Lewis’ practices of non-violent activism should be an example for all of us.
“Representative John Lewis should be an inspiration to all of us for his dedication and what he did. I think he was in Congress some 30 years. He started as an activist as a very young man,” Mayor Fuller said.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders calls Congressman Lewis a man of courage who was willing to do what it took to promote the values he believed in including providing equality and fairness for all Americans.
“For us as leaders today, I think as we think about John Lewis we have to think about what are we prepared to do to progress the agenda we think is in the best interest of our community,” Mayor Anders said.
“Representative Lewis I think epitomized the things we could do without having to resort to violence so, I’ll always be grateful to him for that,” Mayor Fuller added.
Click here to see more reactions to the passing of Congressman Lewis.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.