One More Day of Intense Heat Across the Valley

As we head into next week, we begin to see a shift into a slightly wetter pattern. The high pressure dome that has kept us hot and muggy over the last week begins to weaken and break down at the beginning of the work week. This allows our rain chances to begin to creep up a bit as we get into midweek and hang around for a few days. Higher rain coverage will bring cooler highs, but still hot while hanging around the low-to-mid 90s.