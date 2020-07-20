Brutal Heat Continues Early This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - High temperatures will remain in the upper 90s in many spots through Thursday with the rain coverage only around 20-30%. Most folks will stay dry, hot, and humid with feels like temperatures between 103 and 108 in most spots. By Friday, an approaching front will help to increase the coverage of rain and storms with the better chances of getting wet coming over the weekend. This should knock a few degrees off of our high temperatures with more clouds and rain around, but those that escape the rain and storms will still remain hot and humid. It appears we will dry out a bit heading into early next week with high temperatures back in the mid 90s. Stay hydrated and try to stay cool!