Chattahoochee Valley Libraries to reopen 24-hour kiosk libraries

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will be reopening their 24-hour Kiosk Libraries on Tuesday, July 28 at 10 a.m.
There are two automated libraries:
- 1241 Double Churches Road in Columbus
- 6600 Flat Rock Road in Midland
Most services previously offered will be available including browsing a 340-item collection of popular books and DVDs for all ages and materials requested or placed on hold by patrons can be designated for pick-up at the locations.
No returns can be made to kiosks at this time. Returns will be accepted at branch locations during operating hours and quarantined for 4 days prior to being recirculated. Book drops remain closed.
For questions regarding the 24-Hour Libraries, please e-mail cvl24@cvlga.org or call (706)243-2680 at the Columbus Public Library Circulation Desk during operating hours for assistance. For any other questions, visit their website.
