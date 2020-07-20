Construction of new classrooms at Creekside Intermediate School begins

CATAULA, Ga. (WTVM) - Construction has started on the classroom additions to Creekside Intermediate School within the Harris County School District.
The expansion includes six classrooms, two student restrooms and a conference room totaling to $1.2 million dollars.
“We are excited to see this project begin to come out of the ground,” said Dr. Justin Finney, assistant superintendent of business services and technology.
The addition will allow Creekside to close four portable classrooms.
Creekside serves all Harris County students that are in 5th and 6th grade.
Construction is scheduled to be completed by December 23, 2020.
