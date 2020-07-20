Death investigation underway in Troup Co. after woman shot in the head

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Troup County after a young woman was shot in the head.
Troup County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators were called to the 100 block of Meadowland Trail at approximately 8:35 p.m. on July 19.
Once on scene, they found 22-year-old Haley Newsom unresponsive in the driveway with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Newsom was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center before being airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta where she later died.
Witnesses said that a 17-year-old male was waving a handgun around in the living room of the home when it went off and struck Newsom in the head, causing her to immediately fall to the ground. The teenager then picked her up and carried outside with the intent of taking her to the hospital, according to witnesses.
No charges have been filed in this case at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.