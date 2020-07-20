Drive-thru COVID-19 safety kit giveaway held at Phenix City church

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee-Russell Council of Government passed out hundreds of COVID-19 safety kits Monday to seniors and high-risk individuals as well as caregivers for those people.
People drove through the Summerville United Methodist Church parking lot and received a kit containing items such as gloves, masks, trash bags, hand sanitizer, and more.
Each kit contained about $30 to $40 worth of items but was free to those who came by. The event organizer hopes those who showed up to the giveaway feel supported by the community.
Event organizers hope to have another COVID-19 safety giveaway in August.
