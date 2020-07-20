MCSD superintendent recommends delaying school start date

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) is taking another look at its reopening plan after board members expressed concerns following a spike in COVID-19 cases in Columbus.
The district is holding a virtual board meeting Monday night.
During the meeting, MCSD Superintendent Dr. David Lewis has recommended delaying the start of school from August 10 to August 17 with instruction done virtually for three and a half weeks.
The school board will also set the millage rate during the meeting after the district looked to increase the rate to make up for cutbacks due to the pandemic.
