Muscogee County School board sets mill rate for 2021 fiscal year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board set the millage rate for the 2021 fiscal year Monday night
Homeowners in Muscogee County will not see an increase in their property taxes based on the set mill rate.
The board voted to set the mill rate at 23.404 mills. At this rate, taxes raised for the district will stay the same as last year.
"Keeping the tax revenue at the same level not the millage rate, it is clear that the consensus of the board was to not raise the millage rate," said Cathy Williams, with District 7.
The district had considered increasing the mill rate to make up for cutback due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.