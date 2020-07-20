Pandemic brings challenges to the 2020 census

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of problems for a number of industries, and one of the biggest projects in the nation right now is the 2020 census and it is not immune from being affected either.
If you have avoided the census to date, this is normally the time when census counters would hit the streets. They would knock on your door to try and get the survey done in order to get that complete count, but that is not happening right now because it is a health risk to the workers with the virus spreading rampantly.
“We are not out in the field. Our operations team is not out because of COVID-19. In some areas around the country, they are having a soft launch. They’re starting to ease people into the field, but as the numbers increase we want to make sure we keep the census workers safe and the community safe. So because of COVID-19, we have kind of had to back some things up on the operations side,” said Gloria Strode with the U.S. Census Bureau.
The response rate for Columbus on the 2020 census right now is low.
It is a big deal to fill out the information or call or do it online here because it has a direct impact on the community around us.
The census is available in 13 languages online. If a person is not a U.S. citizen, the census cannot be used against them in any way. The goal is to count every breathing person on American soil.
