20 restaurants participate in annual Columbus Restaurant Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An annual event centered around local restaurants in Columbus is still happening, despite hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Columbus Restaurant Week might not look quite the same as it has in years past, twenty local restaurants are doing the best to make sure the people of the Columbus area still get to enjoy a fan-favorite event.
To make sure that everyone remains safe and healthy, while still enjoying the foods and prices of Columbus Restaurant Week, organizers are suggesting curbside pickup, takeout and delivery orders.
Participating locally owned and operated restaurants are offering specialty items at set prices of $15, $30 and $40, not including tax, tip or drinks.
If you feel comfortable dining in, organizers suggest calling the business to ask about making reservations.
Restaurants participating include:
- EPIC
- Hudson’s at Main Street
- Bluewater Grill
- Cafe Le Rue
- Caffe’ Amici
- Hunter’s Pub Steakhouse
- Jarfly
- Smoke Bourbon and BBQ
- Wicked Hen
- B. Merrell’s
- Miles to Go
- Parker’s Pantry
- Mark’s City Crill
- Morten’s at Old Town
- 11th and Bay
- Vertigo Fusion Kitchen
- The Black Cow
- Bodega 1205
- Bare Roots
- Stock Market
Click here to see their full menus.
Columbus Restaurant Week runs from Monday, July 20 to Sunday, July 26.
