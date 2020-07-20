St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School announces reopening plan

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Parents of students at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School now have a better idea of what to expect in the upcoming school year.
School officials sent out the most recent reopening plan to parents, which includes dividing protocols into three zones, based on severity of the virus.
The Red Zone, which the year will start in, has the most strict protocols, including requiring face masks at all times and not allowing parents inside the buildings.
Students will return to in-person instruction in the school year, unless their parents decide to participate in Mevo Virtual Platform (MVP) Learning, which allows students to watch a live stream at home of their teacher in the classroom.
Staggered dismissal times, altered drop-off locations and different lunch locations are just some of the ways the school is addressing social distancing, which will be enforced at all times.
All school Masses will be conducted in a single classroom and live streamed to the other classrooms.
Athletics will follow all Georgia High School Association guidelines, so it is unclear at this time if sports will be played.
MVP Learning will available all year long and parents do not have to commit to it for the duration of the school year.
The plan also addresses what the school plans to do if online instruction for all students becomes necessary.
Read the full plan below.
