Transitioning to a More Typical Summertime Pattern

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another hot day across the Chattahoochee Valley with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s and a small chance of a passing shower in the afternoon hours. It is going to be muggy again though, so the heat index values will once again be approaching and possibly reaching the triple digits. Today begins a transition into a more typical summertime pattern for us. As we get into the work week, rain chances creep back into the forecast with a better coverage of afternoon showers. This higher coverage could help us cool off a bit some in the afternoon, but it is still going to be hot either way with highs in the mid-90s all week. More humid air comes into the forecast as well as plenty of tropical moisture surges into our area.