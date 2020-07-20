United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, other partners to provide meals for students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley and Feeding the Valley, along with other community partners, are providing meals to Muscogee County students to help meet their nutritional needs during the gap between summer and school starting back.
Students will receive meals on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through August 5. Each meal will include two days’ worth of food.
Meals will be available, through a grab-and-go service, to all children 0-18.
Food pick-up will be available at the following sites Monday and Wednesday:
- 30th Avenue School
- Baker Middle School
- Carver High School
- Chase Homes
- Elizabeth Canty Apartments
- J.D. Davis Elementary School
- Jordan High School
- Dawson Elementary School
- Double Churches Middle School
- Eagle Trace Apartments
- Fox Elementary School
- Kendrick High School
- Key Elementary School
- Midland Academy
- Spencer High School
- Victory Mission
- Warren Williams Apartments
- Whisperwood Apartments
- Wilson Apartments
While waiting in line to pick up food, practice social distancing. Meals will not be consumed on site.
Partners involved in this effort include Cascade Hills, Columbus Parks and Recreation, Evangel Temple, Ferst Readers, First Baptist Church, Girls Inc, Greater Peace Baptist, Open Door, Pierce Chapel, Salvation Army, St. Luke and YMCA.
