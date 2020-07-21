Another Steamy Week Across the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tropical moisture surges into the Valley this week and dominates our forecast for the next several days. Highs stay in the upper-90s today with heat index values in the triple digits for most of us. There is a chance for some pop-up showers this afternoon as all the heat and humidity around could help to fuel some rain. But hot and muggy remains the weather story through Wednesday as highs stay in the upper-90s with just a small rain chance to mention.
Some changes start to come into play by the end of the workweek and into the weekend. We will cool off into the low-to-mid 90s by this weekend as more rain begins to push into our area. Increased rain coverage will help to cool us off a bit in the afternoon and evening hours. Even though it will still be hot, these afternoon showers will keep it cooler as we head into the nighttime hours over the weekend.
