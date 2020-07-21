Columbus hospitals seeing increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus hospitals are seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations as there has been a spike of confirmed cases in Muscogee County.
According to Tuesday afternoon’s numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health, 360 people have been hospitalized in Muscogee County as the county passes more than 3,500 confirmed cases.
When the coronaivrus pandemic hit Georgai in March, Columbus did not have much disease activity. But that changed after Memorial Day. This is according to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s chief medical officer, Dr. Chris Edwards, who gave an update on hospitalizations during Monday night’s Muscogee County School Board meeting.
“We’re at our peak numbers as a system and peak numbers in Columbus. So, there are a lot of hospitalizations going on right now and everyday we’re emitting multiple patients with COVID-19,” Edwards said.
Edwards said in the past week to two weeks, they’ve seen a continuation of those hospitalization numbers spiking upward.
“We were near our capacity over the past week, but we’ve been able to manage that. We do have a few ICU beds available and we do have some in-patient beds available,” said Edwards.
Edwards said COVID-19 patients are different than patients they’re used to treating.
“We’ve had to learn that they do need extra monitoring, they need more lab tests done, and they need more specific expertise of the physicians treating them. So, we have, at Piedmont Columbus, we have a team of physicians that’s become expert at treating coronavirus,” he said.
