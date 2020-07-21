Columbus hospitals seeing increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

“Phoebe is lucky to have good working relationships with hospitals across Georgia. Back in early April when COVID-19 was at its peak in the Albany area, we were grateful that hospitals throughout our region were willing help ensure patients received the level of care they needed by accepting patient transfers when our ICUs were at capacity. Over the last few weeks, we have returned the favor by accepting COVID-19 patients from multiple Georgia hospitals. Individual hospitals have not sent us more than one or two patients each. We will defer to those hospitals to choose whether they will release information about their patient transfers.”