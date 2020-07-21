EAMC sese new high in COVID-19 patients

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) set a new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
As of Monday night, there are 58 COVID-19 patients at EAMC. The previous record was 54 in April.
EAMC’s infectious diseases specialist said he expects the hospital to see a higher peak in the coming weeks.
“I expect we will have yet a higher peak in the next week,” stated Ricardo Maldonado, M.D., EAMC’s infectious diseases specialist, this morning. “And it’s too early to tell what will happen in the coming weeks and months. Hopefully, the mask mandate currently in place will go a long way in lowering our numbers and keeping them low.”
He said he hopes the statewide mask mandate will help keep the number of patients low.
