First pre-k program comes to Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Teachers and program leaders are gearing up for Opelika City Schools’ first pre-k classes.
After receiving two grants of $120,000 from the state, Opelika City Schools will have two classes each with 18 students.
The classes are set to start at the same time as the other schools in the district.
While introducing the pre-k program during the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated plans, program leaders said they’re committed to ensuring every student stays safe and healthy with special policies and precautions.
“We have everything in place as far as cleaning supplies, and as far as masks that we are distributing to the children,” said Preschool Director Jolene Clark. “The teachers have face shields and masks, and we have bought handwashing stations for the room. We have a plan in place for all day long.”
“I am so excited,” said teacher Nicole Beasley. “No mask can mask my excitement. I am really pumped for this year. This program is amazing.”
The pre-k classrooms are housed within Opelika High School. There will be two teachers and two auxiliary teachers for the classes.
