GUEST SEGMENT: Two-day blood drive being held at St. Luke Ministry Center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summertime is always a tough time for blood donations and with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s even more difficult.
A two-day blood drive this week will not only help the local American Red Cross with supplies and enough blood for those in need, but also help people learn if they have COVID-19 antibodies.
The two-day blood drive will be held at St. Luke Ministry Center Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Adelaide Kirk, executive director of the American Red Cross of South Georgia gives details about the blood drive.
Appointments for the drive are encouraged. To schedule a donation time, click here.
