Harris County High School holding 2 graduation ceremonies for class of 2020

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County High School will host two socially distanced graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020.
The ceremonies will take place Saturday, July 25 at the school’s Durham Field.
Last names beginning with A through L will graduate at 8 a.m. with students reporting at 7:30 a.m. Students with last names M through Z will graduate at 10 a.m. with students reporting at 9:30 a.m. The ceremonies are scheduled in the morning to avoid the heat of the day.
“Despite being met with obstacle after obstacle, our planning team has continued to pursue and plan ways to celebrate our graduating class,” said Tyler Dunn, HCHS principal. “After consulting with the Department of Public Health and yielding to some of their recommendations, we are glad to have a graduation plan. This will take great coordination and can only happen with the cooperation of all involved: students, family members, and faculty and staff.”
Graduation practices are mandatory for participating students. Practice for the A through L group is Friday, July 24 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. for the M through Z group.
