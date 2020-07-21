HCSD hosting training course to keep parents in the loop with Google Classroom

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County School District is hosting an engagement opportunity where parents and guardians can learn the basics of Google Classroom before students return to school August 10.
The session will be hosted using the Zoom platform so parents can see both their trainers as well as Google Classroom during the training. The virtual session will enable parents and guardians to better assist children with learning at home.
Google Classroom is a platform for teachers and students to interact through posting assignments, engaging in academic dialogue, and providing feedback to one another.
“We realize that some parents and guardians probably have never used Google Classroom or a Chromebook,” said Shelia Baker, assistant superintendent for student services. “Our goal is to offer these virtual sessions to give our parents some training on Google Classroom and other online resources so they will feel comfortable enough to assist their children with successfully completing assignments. This also allows parents to become familiar with our support teams so they can reach out to us, or their teachers, as needed.”
Each school will host four sessions. The first session for each school is:
- Tuesday, July 21, 1:00 p.m., Mulberry Creek Elementary
- Wednesday, July 22, 11:00 a.m., Park Elementary
- Tuesday, July 28, 6:00 p.m., Creekside Intermediate School
- Tuesday, July 28, 7:00 p.m., Pine Ridge Elementary
- Wednesday, July 29, 7:00 p.m., Harris County Carver Middle School
- Thursday, July 30, 7:00 p.m., Harris County High School
- Thursday, July 30, 6:00 p.m., New Mountain Hill Elementary
Future sessions will be announced July 31.
Parents may attend any session and multiple sessions. Each session will be led by administrators and teachers from the specified school.
To register, parents and guardians should visit their school website(s) and click on the registration link.
For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.