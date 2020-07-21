Likitca Thomas-Ligon announces run for Phenix City School Board District 3, Place 1

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - One Phenix City woman is looking to step up and make a difference in her community by announcing her run for the school board.
Likitca Thomas-Ligon announced Tuesday she will be running for Phenix City School Board District 3, Place 1.
Thomas-Ligon is a longtime Phenix City resident and Central High School graduate. This will be Phenix City’s first school board election.
“This is the first year Phenix City will be holding an election for school board members. I think that I will be a great candidate to represent our students, our district, and out area. I’m an advocate for students, I’m always a people person, and always work to the betterment of others,” said Thomas-Ligon.
In 2018, Phenix City voters decided that they would rather choose who served on the school board rather than have the city council select who serves. Voting is set to take place August 25.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.