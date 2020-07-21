Mask mandate in place for government buildings in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People who plan to visit government buildings in Columbus must now wear a face covering to be allowed inside.
Whether you’re visiting the government center, the Citizens Service Center, the Public Safety building, or even Animal Care and Control, you will be required to enter with a face covering or mask on.
The mandate went into effect Tuesday at 5 p.m. People who don’t have a mask will be provided a mask at the door of the buildings. The mandate is in place until further notice.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.