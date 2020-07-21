New public safety building opens in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn’s public safety building is now up and running after several years of construction.
The new facility houses several of the city’s departments, including public safety, Auburn police, and Auburn fire. The Municipal Court and new city council chamber are also in the new building.
According to officials, the building replaces the former structure that was built in 1976. Demolition has begun on the old building to make way for a new parking lot. The new public safety building on the corner of North Ross Street and East Magnolia Avenue.
