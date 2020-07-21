Pedestrian dead in crash on MLK Pkwy. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle during a crash in Phenix City.
Officers were dispatched to the area of 410 MLK Pkwy. at approximately 6:20 a.m. on July 21 in reference to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.
Once on scene, officers found a man deceased in the roadway. The man’s identity has not yet been released. No other injuries were reported.
Witnesses reported seeing the man attempt to cross the highway heading east.
The Phenix City Traffic Homicide Unit is continuing their investigation.
News Leader 9 has a crew en route working to learn more information.
