Standoff after domestic dispute leads to arrest of man in Box Springs

BOX SPRINGS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars after a standoff with Columbus police.
Columbus police officers were called to a residence in 16300 block of Chantileer Trail in Box Springs, Ga. near the Talbot County line in reference to a domestic dispute shortly before 6:30 p.m.
The victim, who was holding a small child, was removed from the scene and reported that there were three children in the house and the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Ryan Herring, had an AR-15 style weapon.
A short time later, the children exited the home through the garage and were taken away from the scene to safety.
Herring then exited the home unarmed, but refused to comply with officers and went back into the home. When he came back out, he exited through the back of the home wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with a semi-automatic weapon. He again refused to comply with officers and pointed his weapon in their direction. A CPD officer then fired a single shot and missed Herring.
Herring then went back into the home again. After a short standoff, a friend of Herring’s convinced him to come out of the house. Herring was subsequently arrested.
He faces a laundry list of charges including:
- Aggravated assault on a police officer
- Aggravated assault (family violence)
- Cruelty to children
- False imprisonment
- Use of body armor during a crime
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail.
