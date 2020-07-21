Staying Hot; Rain Chances Pretty Average Through Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat and humidity will continue to dominate our forecast through the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and rain coverage in the 20-30% range during the afternoons and evenings. Over the weekend, the weather will become a bit more unsettled with better chances for rain and storms and that should mean slightly lower high temperatures for our Saturday and Sunday. Next week, we will remain a bit on the unsettled side with a 30-50% coverage of rain and storms on any given afternoon and evening. With more clouds and showers around, our highs should be a little closer to average next week.