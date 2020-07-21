Surveillance photo released of Opelika armed robbery suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an armed robbery.
An armed robbery was reported at Always Money in the 1900 block of Pepperell Pkwy. in Opelika at approximately 9:40 a.m. on July 20.
The suspect had a black handgun when he entered the business and was described as being between 6′0″ and 6′2″ and between 135 and 150 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, white pants and a red mask. He was also described as having dreadlocks and some facial hair.
Witnesses reported to police that he ran away on foot in the direction of 1st Ave. where he may have gotten into a white four-door car.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Opelika police at 334-705-5220.
