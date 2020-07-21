Valley man arrested on child abuse charge

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley man is behind bars after being taken into custody on a charge of child abuse.
48-year-old James Andrew Roberson was arrested by the Valley Police Department and charged with willful abuse of a child, which is a felony.
The arrest comes in connection to a case reported to police on July 15.
Due to the relationship between the victim and the suspect, as well as the age of the victim, police say they will not be releasing any more information.
Roberson is currently being held in the Chambers County Detention Facility where he awaits a bond hearing.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.