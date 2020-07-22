Columbus couple starts new life together after meeting, competing on ‘The Titan Games’

“Honestly at the end of it all, I really feel like I won it. Because I got a beautiful wife out of it and we’re having a family and I have a whole new trajectory for my life right now that would not have been possible because of the games. So, yeah, while I didn’t win it all, I really got something out of it that no one else did. And I think that’s a really big thing to hold onto for me, because I would rather have this than the title,” said Wright.