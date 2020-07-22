Columbus gang member’s arrest marks third arrest in murder of Montgomery man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A third arrest has been made in the Columbus murder of a Montgomery man.
19-year-old Lydell Maynard Sparks was arrested and charged with the murder and armed robbery of Travis Henry.
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says Sparks is a validated member of the Gangster Disciples.
Sparks was arrested in Coweta County, Ga. on July 21 and brought back to the Muscogee County Jail on July 22.
17-year-old Kalaya Sumter and 20-year-old Terreona Horton were previously arrested in this case.
Sparks is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, July 23 at 9:00 a.m.
Homicide detectives expect more arrests in this case.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.