Columbus police continue search for at least six people missing for years

At least six Columbus residents have been missing for years, but police and their families are not giving up hope or the search for them.
Some of their cases have had a higher profile throughout the years, but it is everyone’s hope that all six and every other missing person are found safe.
33-year-old Paul Akins disappeared on Jan. 7, 2013 after being dropped off at the entrance to Elon subdivision near Miller Rd. and Milgen Rd.
He is 5′6″ and weighed approximately 130 pounds at the time of his disappearance.
59-year-old Joel Akridge was last seen in the area of Amber Drive and Valleybrook Road on Saturday, Mar. 28, 2015.
Police say Akridge is mentally impaired and has a similar cognitive ability to that of a third grader. He is described as being 5′11″ and approximately 200 pounds at the time of his disappearance
Lonzo Murray, also 59, was last seen in the area of Howe Ave. on Friday, July 8, 2016.
Murray is described as 5′11″ and between 170 and 200 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, Murray had short, curly hair, but was beginning to bald.
In one of the most prominent missing persons cases in Columbus, 27-year-old, mother of three Ebony Giddens disappeared without a trace from her Montclair Dr. home on Mar. 12, 2018, her sons still in the house.
The 4′9″ mother’s family has not slowed their search since the day she went missing.
Less than a week after Giddens’ disappearance, 37-year-old Erin Collier went missing. Her family last saw her on Mar. 16, 2018, but spoke to her on the phone two days later on Mar. 18, 2018.
A $15,000 reward was recently put up for information on her disappearance. She has a prominent black rose tattoo on her wrist.
52-year-old Reginald “Raykeith” Mims was last seen in the area of Hamilton Rd. and 31st St. on or about Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 wearing red shorts and a white t-shirt.
Mims was described as 5′11″ and approximately 198 pounds at the time of his disappearance.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts or any other information that could help investigators on these or any missing persons case is asked to please contact Columbus police at 706-653-3449.
