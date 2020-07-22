Cuthbert city attorney clarifies details about deadly police shooting

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - The city attorney representing Cuthbert clarified details about what exactly happened when Koby Edwards, 18, died after an "exchange of gunfire" with police in March.
According to a GBI report and press release, Edwards died after the exchange with two officers: Cuthbert Police Chief Kevin Flowers and Officer David Hunnicutt. The report said the exchange happened after officers were doing an entering auto investigation.
The report said Flowers tried to stop Edwards and a foot chase ensued that resulted in the exchange of gunfire.
District Attorney Ronald McNease, Jr. will consider whether charges should be filed.
He says he has not gotten an autopsy report detailing how Edwards died from the GBI yet.
On Wednesday, Cuthbert’s city attorney Tommy Coleman told WALB that it is not known which officer’s shots may have hit Edwards.
Coleman said both Hunnicutt and Flowers are on administrative leave until the investigation is complete. Coleman said that is typical of police departments across the state after officers are involved in a shooting.
Last Friday, WALB did an interview with Coleman, in which he said this about Hunnicutt.
"He's at work. He fired shots, but he missed," Coleman said.
On Wednesday, Coleman clarified that it is not clear yet whether that is true.
The GBI said it turned its case file over to the DA at the end of May.
The DA said he is waiting on the autopsy report before making any decision about whether charges should be filed.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.