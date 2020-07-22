Dr. Kendyl Tarver announces candidacy for Phenix City School Board at large

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City native is looking to represent her community.
Dr. Kendyl Tarver is now vying for the Phenix City School Board at large seat.
Tarver has years of experience in education, teaching, and community service. She says she want to use the skill she’s learned in the classroom to bring innovative ideas to the board.
“This year, Phenix City gets to elect their first school board and my family and I, we are gathered here, well they are here to support me in running for school board at large,” said Tarver. “Most of my family members and friends know that I’m that creative teacher, so I’m all about being creative. It’s all about finding creative ways to get to the same destination.”
This will be Phenix City’s first school board election after discontinuing appointed positions. Voters will cast their ballots August 25.
