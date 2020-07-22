Experts in Columbus say domestic violence has increased during coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Quarantine life is hard for many people who are not used to staying home.
For others, staying at home for an extended period of time could be extremely dangerous because of volatile situations involving abuse.
The best idea is to talk to someone you think may be a victim, check in on them, and see how they’re doing. If you’re not close enough to have that conversation, experts suggest calling police because it can literally save a life.
Domestic violence affects one in four women, and one in seven men. One in seven children experience child abuse. Police and activists said these crimes along with sex crimes like child molestation have increased during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Victims are isolated at home right now because of the coronavirus and because of some of the orders, people being quarantined,” said Lindsey Reis, executive director of Hope Harbour. “They have less opportunity to get out and when they do, the abuse has increased inside the home because of the financial worries, the unemployment, the stress of sickness, all of those things kind of compounded to make it worse.”
Reis said their shelter serves all of the Chattahoochee Valley community on both sides of the river. During the COVID-19 crisis, Reis said they’ve seen a surge in people needing help.
“Our crisis line is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. We have not shut down at all during this. Our numbers have definitely increased. We have stayed full throughout and have had victims in other safe locations across town,” Reis said.
Columbus is seeing it’s own share of domestic violence. Police are reporting an increase across the board in 911 calls. If you or someone you know is a victim, Reis wants you to know Hope Harbour is always available to help.
“We will help them in anyway possible,” Reis said. “Even if it is just a safety plan to come up with a plan to leave for when it’s safe to leave and how to escape, because more victims are killed when they are leaving the relationship or when they’ve left the relationship than any other time.”
Hope Harbour serves men, women, and children of all ages. Any victim is welcome there. If you or someone you know needs help, the 24/7, year-round phone number for Hope Harbour is 706-324-3850.
