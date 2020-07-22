COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Well only a few more days of high-90s across the Valley, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel! Wednesday’s forecast features yet another day of brutal heat with heat index values in the triple digits, and it will be plenty muggy as well. The good news is that the heat and humidity out there today could help to fire up a few showers this evening, but most of us will likely stay dry. If you do get a shower or two, rain cooled air could help to drop our afternoon temperatures a few degrees.
A weather pattern change is on the way for us though as we transition into the weekend. More tropical moisture surges in as a tropical disturbance meanders through the Gulf of Mexico, and the increased moisture in the air will help to pump up our rain coverage. I do think that most of us will see some showers and storms this weekend. With the increased cloud cover and rain coverage, our temperatures will drop into the low-to-mid 90s. Still hot, but better than the heat we have been dealing with for the past week. This rainier pattern will stick around for a bit and help keep us closer to our average temperatures for July.
