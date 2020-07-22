A Few More Days of High-90s

A weather pattern change is on the way for us though as we transition into the weekend. More tropical moisture surges in as a tropical disturbance meanders through the Gulf of Mexico, and the increased moisture in the air will help to pump up our rain coverage. I do think that most of us will see some showers and storms this weekend. With the increased cloud cover and rain coverage, our temperatures will drop into the low-to-mid 90s. Still hot, but better than the heat we have been dealing with for the past week. This rainier pattern will stick around for a bit and help keep us closer to our average temperatures for July.