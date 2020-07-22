LaGrange police investigating early morning shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man injured.
Police were called to room 212 at 110 Jamieson Dr. at approximately 8:05 a.m. on July 22 in reference to a person who had been shot.
Officers determined that a man had been shot with an unknown type of firearm. There is no word on his condition at this time.
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Shannon Scott, a Valley, Ala. resident, on a charge of aggravated assault. Scott reportedly fled the scene in a Chevrolet truck.
Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact police at 706-883-2603.
