LaGrange police investigating early morning shooting
Crime scene (Source: Gray Media)
By Alex Jones | July 22, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT - Updated July 22 at 1:53 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man injured.

Police were called to room 212 at 110 Jamieson Dr. at approximately 8:05 a.m. on July 22 in reference to a person who had been shot.

Officers determined that a man had been shot with an unknown type of firearm. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Shannon Scott, a Valley, Ala. resident, on a charge of aggravated assault. Scott reportedly fled the scene in a Chevrolet truck.

Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact police at 706-883-2603.

