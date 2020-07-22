New charges for inmate who escaped custody in Muscogee Co.

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An inmate who escaped from custody in Muscogee County now has charges in Auburn, where he was recaptured.
Wilson Tate Treiber, who is from Phenix City, was arrested by the Auburn Police Division after a trespassing complaint in the 100 block of Spirit Drive on July 19.
Treiber was found in the area officers responded to and initially gave officers a false name. After learning his true identity, officers realized he was wanted for escape in Muscogee County.
The vehicle Treiber was traveling in was also reported stolen in another jurisdiction.
He was arrested and charged with providing false information to a law enforcement officer and being a fugitive from justice.
Treiber was being held in the Lee County Jail on a $6,000 bond as he awaited the extradition process back to Muscogee County.
Auburn police say they are continuing to investigate and more charges could be forthcoming.
