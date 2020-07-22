New disc golf course opens at Smiths Station Sports Complex

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A new disc golf course and swing park was recently installed in Smiths Station.
The disc golf course encompasses the entire city’s sports complex on Lee Road 242.
The intermediate-level course serves as a great introduction to the sport for beginners and a challenging practice location for experts, according to Parks and Recreation Director Jason Stewart.
Stewart said plans are in the works to create leagues for adults and youth.
“It was just recently installed, signs up and everything,” said Stewart. “That’s an 18-hole par 54 course. The swing park is at City Hall. We’ve got eight different swings there pretty much for all ages and sizes.”
Both the disc golf course and the swing park are open from dawn to dusk.
