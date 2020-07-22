Phenix City church receives donation to continue helping those impacted by COVID-19

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A local church received a check for nearly $2,000 for its part in helping families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Russell County Bar Association presented the check Wednesday to Franchise Missionary Baptist Church in Phenix City. The funds were raised during a COVID-19 relief raffle.
At the beginning of the pandemic, a mission team at the church began collecting household items and picking up medications and prescriptions for the elderly in the community, who are considered to be more vulnerable to the virus.
The money will be used to help continue Franchise’s mission by helping those impacted by COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.