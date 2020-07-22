Smiths Station mayor runs unopposed; remaining mayor through 2024

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Residents of Smiths Station can expect to see Mayor F.L. Copeland for another four years.
The qualifying period for Smiths Station’s municipal election on August 25 ended Tuesday and the current mayor will not have opposition.
According to his Facebook page, this will be his second term as mayor. Copeland is making a promise to citizens of the city to work even harder the next four years than he did during his first four years in office to make the city the best little city to work, live, and play in Alabama.
Copeland discussed what winning this election means to him.
“Well, this is the first time, this is my fourth race in my lifetime,” said Copeland. “This is the first time I’ve ever run unattested. But it feels kind of good. It feels like people believe in what we are doing here. I want to thank the whole city council and the whole staff and the City of Smiths Station. I’m just one man. Those people, they’re the ones that do all the work. I just kind of lead the train. So, it’s just humbling, just very humbling.”
According to Copeland’s Facebook page, all the donations raised for his unopposed campaign will be used to start a scholarship foundation for civic-minded senior students with the class of 2021.
