Suspect in Box Springs standoff waives right to appear in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Georgia man waived his rights to appear in court Wednesday following a standoff with Columbus police earlier this week.
Officers responded to a domestic dispute call Monday evening at a home on Chantileer Trail in Box Springs near the Talbot County line. Authorities say 36-year-old Ryan Herring refused to comply with police and later exited the home armed with a semi-automatic weapon.
According to authorities, Herring aimed the weapon at officers which led to an officer firing a shot and missing Herring, who eventually surrendered.
Herring facing charges, including aggravated assault of an officer an cruelty to children.
