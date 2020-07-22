Suspect in Box Springs standoff waives right to appear in court

By Olivia Gunn | July 22, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT - Updated July 22 at 8:40 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Georgia man waived his rights to appear in court Wednesday following a standoff with Columbus police earlier this week.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute call Monday evening at a home on Chantileer Trail in Box Springs near the Talbot County line. Authorities say 36-year-old Ryan Herring refused to comply with police and later exited the home armed with a semi-automatic weapon.

According to authorities, Herring aimed the weapon at officers which led to an officer firing a shot and missing Herring, who eventually surrendered.

Herring facing charges, including aggravated assault of an officer an cruelty to children.

