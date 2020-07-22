Two newly-created deer hunting zones in Barbour, Russell Co.

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Barbour and Russell Counties are among the few that will see two newly-created deer hunting zones this upcoming season, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The newly created zones D and E will allow hunters to gun hunt before and during the peak of deer breeding seasons in those locations.
Zone D includes areas in Cullman, Franklin, Lawrence and Winston counties. Zone E includes areas in Barbour, Calhoun, Cleburne and Russell counties.
“The creation of these new deer zones highlights the hard work of our wildlife managers and the importance of harvest data provided by Alabama’s hunters,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). “The Department strives to offer the best hunting opportunities available, and I’m happy to announce the new deer zones.”
Archery season for zones D and E begins on October 1. Gun deer season for antlered bucks begins on November 7. Antlered bucks can be taken into zones D and E through January 2021.
Archery deer season opens in zones A, B and C on October 15, 2020. For complete deer season dates and zone information, visit www.outdooralabama.com/seasons-and-bag-limits/deer-season.
Hunters are reminded to record their deer harvest before moving the animal using a paper harvest record or through Game Check in the Outdoor AL smartphone app.
