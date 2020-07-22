Very Hot Through Friday; Better Rain Chances for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our forecast of only a few pop up showers and storms (10-30% coverage) and highs in the mid to upper 90s will continue through Friday. Feels like temperatures will be in the 100s through the end of the week, so make sure you’re finding a way to beat the heat! For the weekend, we still expect a disturbance to provide a better overall chance of rain and storms - because of this, I’m taking a few degrees off of the highs, anticipating more clouds and rain around. The forecast stays unsettled into next week with a 40-50% coverage of rain each day (with the better chances likely Wednesday through Friday). We’re also keeping an eye on several areas of disturbed weather in the tropics as things continue to heat up there.